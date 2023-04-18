NJ Condo Owner Tells Court Class Action Waiver Enforceable

By George Woolston (April 18, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey luxury condo operator facing claims it fell short on building security promises told a state appeals panel Tuesday that class action waivers in its lease agreements should be enforceable, arguing that the language in the waiver is clear, unambiguous and does not violate public policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS