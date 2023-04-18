German Intelligence Platform Snags $100M From New Owner

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 18, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT) -- German intelligence platform Maltego announced Tuesday that funds managed by Kirkland-advised Charlesbank Capital Partners had bought it at an undisclosed price and that the new Boston- and New York-based owner will invest $100 million in the company to further its growth and development....

