Ex-NJ Firefighter Gets 3 Years For Role In $50M Drug Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (April 18, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey firefighter has been sentenced to 37 months in prison after admitting to participating in a scheme to defraud state health benefits programs out of $50 million by filing false claims for unnecessary prescription medications....

