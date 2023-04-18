Mass General Wants 1st Circ.'s Take On ERISA Fee Suit

By Grace Elletson (April 18, 2023, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Mass General Brigham Inc. said the First Circuit needs to clarify the rules of the road for workers who claim that excessive retirement plan fees violate federal benefits law, urging a Massachusetts federal judge to greenlight the hospital's mid-case appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS