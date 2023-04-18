Fed. Circ. Wipes Out Google's $20M Anti-Malware Patent Loss

By Jasmin Jackson (April 18, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has wiped out a trio of anti-malware patents that were used to secure an eight-figure damages judgment against Google in a Texas federal jury trial, finding Tuesday that the reissue patents didn't expressly disclose an embodiment....

