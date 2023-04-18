Experts Call To Use Time-Tested Tools In Trade With China

By Jennifer Doherty (April 18, 2023, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Experts called for resolute action from lawmakers and the White House to counter what they consider malign influence from China on the global economy during a congressional hearing Tuesday, highlighting a passel of existing enforcement tools and historical approaches....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS