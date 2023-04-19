Elizabeth Holmes Fights 'Unjust' Conviction At 9th Circ.

By Lauren Berg (April 18, 2023, 11:37 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes asked the Ninth Circuit on Monday to overturn her "unjust" fraud conviction, saying the government wielded rocky evidence to convince a California federal jury that she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's technology....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS