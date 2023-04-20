Workers' Comp Vet With NYC Transit Joins Bond Schoeneck

By Grace Elletson (April 20, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Bond Schoeneck & King has hired a seasoned workers' compensation attorney fresh off of a 30-year run overseeing workplace injury claims for the New York City Transit Authority and the New York City Law Department, experience that the lawyer said he's ready to apply to a new context....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS