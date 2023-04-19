Ex-Texas Atty Can't Shake Conviction In $32M Fraud Case

By Madison Arnold (April 19, 2023, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A former Texas attorney can't overturn his conviction in a $32 million fraud case tied to a Mexican state-owned utility, because there is no way to prove whether a witness that the attorney said should have been called in his case would've changed the outcome, a federal judge has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS