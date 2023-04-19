Ga. Justices OK Retroactive 3-Year Suspension For Texas Atty

By Chart Riggall (April 19, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- After years of wrangling, the Supreme Court of Georgia has "reluctantly" accepted the recommendation of a special master to hand down a retroactive three-year suspension and reinstate a Texas attorney who was convicted of making a false criminal report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS