Halkbank Not Immune From Prosecution, Justices Say

By Caleb Symons (April 19, 2023, 11:01 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held Wednesday that Turkey's state-owned lender, Halkbank, cannot duck criminal charges over allegations it helped Iran evade American sanctions, rejecting the bank's appeal for immunity but directing the Second Circuit to revisit the case....

