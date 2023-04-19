Giuffre-Maxwell Lawsuit Docs Should Be Public, 2nd Circ. Told

By Brian Steele (April 19, 2023, 10:02 PM EDT) -- There is no legal reason to block the public release of documents related to a defamation lawsuit that a Florida woman brought against Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker who helped procure underage victims for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, even though they identify non-parties to the case, according to a brief filed Wednesday in the Second Circuit....

