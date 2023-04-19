Scott+Scott Beats Boies Schiller To Lead Voyager Class Suit

By Rachel Scharf (April 19, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys At Law LLP will lead a proposed investor class action against executives of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange Voyager Digital Holdings Inc., after a Manhattan federal judge held Wednesday that the firm's clients have slightly larger losses than crypto buyers represented by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP....

