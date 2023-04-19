McDonald's Must Provide Board Docs In Sex Harassment Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 19, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- McDonald's must provide information on what its board knew about allegations of sexual harassment at its U.S. stores, an Illinois federal judge ruled, rejecting McDonald's assertion that the documents were irrelevant to its dispute with two women accusing it of fostering a hostile work environment at its Florida restaurants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS