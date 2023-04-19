GNC Says 'Lean' Bars Are About Lifestyle, Not Fat Content

By Henrik Nilsson (April 19, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Nutrition company GNC is asking a New York federal court to toss a proposed class action claiming its nutrition bars do not qualify as "lean" under federal regulations, saying that the lawsuit relies on guidelines for seafood and game meat that don't apply to the company's product....

