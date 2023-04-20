Calif. Judge Adds US Citizen Kids To Family Separation Case

By Alyssa Aquino (April 20, 2023, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge added U.S. citizen children separated from their noncitizen parents to the class of migrant families that the White House is under court order to reunite, after immigration attorneys reported that the Trump administration split up dozens of mixed-status families....

