Who Must Stand Up For Eminem Infringement? Jury To Decide

By Craig Clough (April 19, 2023, 11:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury heard opening statements Wednesday in two companies' dueling claims over who should pay for a New Zealand court's finding that a political party infringed the copyright of an Eminem song, with counsel for plaintiff Beatbox Music warning jurors not to "lose yourself" in the defense's theory....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS