Minor League Owners Say Colleague 'Stabbed' Them In Back

By David Steele (April 20, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The owners of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, one of four minor league baseball teams that filed an antitrust suit against Major League Baseball in 2021 after being contracted, are now accusing another minor league team owner of selling them out in contraction talks in order to boost the value of his own teams by $40 million....

