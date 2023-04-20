Retiree Urges 2nd Circ. To Reverse JPMorgan Benefits Win

By Patrick Hoff (April 20, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A retired JPMorgan Chase employee told the Second Circuit it should revive his lawsuit claiming the company failed to properly notify workers that their benefit accruals had been frozen for years, arguing the company couldn't satisfy its legal obligation by providing a phone number on misleading annual statements....

