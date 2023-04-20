Profs Say Guidance Is Needed On Int'l Service Obligations

By Caroline Simson (April 20, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Two international law professors are urging the Second Circuit to provide guidance on obligations of the U.S. under an international service treaty, pointing to a ruling allowing Chinese defendants in a "Baby Shark" counterfeiting case to be served by email that the judge later admitted was wrong....

