Insurer Off The Hook In Ill. Pub Stabbing Injury Suit

By Hope Patti (April 20, 2023, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Having previously ruled that a Crum & Forster unit has no duty to defend a pub in an underlying suit brought by a customer who was stabbed by another patron, an Illinois federal court held Thursday that the insurer also has no duty to indemnify the bar....

