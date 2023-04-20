Doc Who Risked $100M In Options Snared In COVID Fraud Net

By Lauren Berg (April 20, 2023, 11:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it has charged 18 people, including medical professionals, in nine federal districts for their alleged participation in COVID-19 health care fraud schemes that garnered more than $490 million, including a California doctor who blew $100 million on risky options trading....

