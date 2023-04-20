Robinhood Wants Revised Data Breach Suit Nixed

By Katryna Perera (April 20, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Stock trading company Robinhood Financial LLC urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action seeking damages over a 2021 hack that exposed more than 7 million customers' data, arguing that the customer plaintiffs have not adequately alleged that any of their sensitive information was compromised due to the hack....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS