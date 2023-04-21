Spain Escapes Sanctions In €42M Award Fight

By Elliot Weld (April 21, 2023, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The Kingdom of Spain has escaped a sanctions bid from a green energy investor that claimed the nation requested an anti-suit injunction from a court in Luxembourg and violated a District of Columbia federal judge's orders in a suit over enforcement of an arbitral award....

