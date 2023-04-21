9th Circ. Won't Review Ex-Airline Pilot's Whistleblower Case

By Greg Lamm (April 21, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel rejected a former Asia Pacific Airlines pilot's bid to revive his whistleblower complaint alleging he was fired and blacklisted for bringing up safety violations, ruling Friday that the pilot failed to provide evidence that he faced retaliation....

