Radio Host Fired After 'All Lives Matter' Tweet Loses Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (April 20, 2023, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge nixed a bias suit from a former Sacramento Kings announcer who was fired after tweeting "All lives matter" amid 2020's racial justice protests, saying he hadn't shown his broadcaster fired him because he is white, male and Unitarian....

