Calif. Panel Revives $4M Butt Lift Death Suit, Orders New Trial

By Lauren Berg (April 20, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court reversed a Los Angeles trial court's decision to toss a jury's $4 million verdict that a plastic surgeon's negligence during a "Brazilian butt lift" caused the patient's death, finding substantial evidence supports the verdict, but that a new trial must be held....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS