Willkie Grows LA Office With Experienced Entertainment Atty

By Emily Sawicki (April 20, 2023, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP announced Thursday that it has brought aboard an attorney with 30 years of experience in the entertainment world to join its Los Angeles office as chair of its motion picture, television and entertainment finance practice group....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS