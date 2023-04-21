Medical Software Customers Want Data Breach Suits Joined

By Chris Villani (April 21, 2023, 11:26 AM EDT) -- A group of Zoll Medical Corp. customers asked a federal judge Thursday to consolidate 15 proposed class action suits against the medical device and software company, all of which claim that it failed to protect more than 275,000 users' private information after two data breaches in four years....

