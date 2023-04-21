Pa. Judge Trims Cross-Claims In Arconic Trade Secrets Row

By Jasmin Jackson (April 21, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has wiped out several counterclaims in metal manufacturer Arconic's trade secrets feud with rival Novelis over an aluminum treatment process previously used for Ford F-150 truck parts, partly finding that Novelis' claim of patent misuse is not of "practical help."...

