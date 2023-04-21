Ex-AIG Atty Urges 2nd Circ. To Revive Retaliation Suit

By Emily Sawicki (April 21, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The former head of American International Group's legal consulting arm is asking the Second Circuit for another chance to plead his case that he was fired in retaliation for reporting what he believed to be fraud at the insurance giant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS