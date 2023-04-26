SolarWinds Investors Say Cyberattack Showed Lax Oversight

By Ivan Moreno (April 26, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- SolarWinds Corp. stockholders said Wednesday their lawsuit accusing the company's directors of failing to stop a Russian cyberattack was wrongly dismissed and urged the Delaware Supreme Court to revive it, saying the information technology giant made itself a vulnerable target with its lax cybersecurity oversight....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS