Ex-Fugees Star Found Guilty Of Illegal Political Donations

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (April 26, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Former Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel was found guilty Wednesday of illegally funneling money from a Malaysian billionaire into former President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign, and of lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of China without registering as a foreign agent....

