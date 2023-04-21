Texas High Court Won't Hear Developer's Lease Breach Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 21, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court refused Friday to hear a case concerning a property development company's allegations that the city of Laredo has stiffed it of at least $1.19 million in rent payments collected from tenants of property it leased near the Laredo, Texas, airport....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS