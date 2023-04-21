Sens. Aim To Fix Telecom 'Rip And Replace' Shortfall

By James Arkin (April 21, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of senators filed a new bill this week to fill a multibillion-dollar hole in the federal government's "rip and replace" program created to help telecom providers remove equipment made by foreign-owned companies deemed risky to U.S. network security....

