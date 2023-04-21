Indian Pharma Co. Can't Revive Claim Over Xifaxan Royalties

By Caroline Simson (April 21, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT) -- An English judge on Friday refused to order an arbitrator to reconsider his award siding with a New Jersey specialty pharmaceutical company in a licensing dispute involving a diarrhea drug, ruling that the parties had had a clear opportunity to address all the issues....

