Monsanto Can't Move Roundup Trials, Mo. High Court Hears

By Cara Salvatore (April 21, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Monsanto is doing the equivalent of forum-shopping in its "absurd and disingenuous" campaign to move a multiplaintiff Roundup trial, the Missouri Supreme Court heard in a brief from a judge who earlier refused to move the trial out of the city of St. Louis....

