Feds Ask 10th Circ. To Rethink Tribal Reimbursement Case

By Caleb Symons (April 24, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators want the Tenth Circuit to revisit a decision ordering the Indian Health Service to reimburse a Wyoming tribe for $1.5 million in administrative health care costs, a directive they say could make the government liable for an enormous category of tribal expenses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS