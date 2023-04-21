Amazon Beats Antitrust Suit Over Fulfillment Service For Now

By Rachel Riley (April 21, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has sided with Amazon in a proposed class action, agreeing to toss the antitrust suit against the company over its fulfillment services but giving the consumer plaintiffs 30 days to file a revised version of their complaint....

