9th Circ. Asked To Rehear Calif. Honking Law Appeal En Banc

By Gina Kim (April 24, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A San Diego motorist asked the full Ninth Circuit Friday to rehear her challenge to a California law limiting honking to safety-related reasons, arguing the split majority upheld a ban on expressive honking "without one fact showing horn use had ever caused any accident 'since the dawn of the automobile.'"...

