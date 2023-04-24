Razin Kane Monster Truck Team Says Food Chain Violated TM

By Elaine Briseño (April 24, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Razin Kane Monster Trucks racing team has filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing fast-food chicken chain Raising Cane's of trademark violations, alleging the company reneged on its promise not to use its restaurant name in relation to monster trucks or automobile racing....

