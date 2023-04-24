CBS-Viacom Derivative Merger Suit Settles For $167.5M In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (April 24, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Paramount Global has agreed to settle for $167.5 million remaining claims in a Delaware Chancery Court suit filed by stockholders more than three years ago challenging the terms and fairness of CBS Corp.'s $30 billion acquisition of Viacom Inc. in late 2019....

