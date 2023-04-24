Aegean Marine Ex-Execs Hatch $12M Deal In Shareholder Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 24, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Former executives and directors of marine fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., including Greek businessman Dimitris "The Tiger" Melissanidis, have agreed to pay a total of nearly $12 million to end investors' consolidated claims that they orchestrated a $300 million embezzlement scheme....

