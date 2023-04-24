Justices Reopen Fight Over Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Tom Lotshaw (April 24, 2023, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has told the D.C. Circuit to take another look at a case where three landowners are challenging the constitutionality of the statute allowing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to delegate eminent domain authority to a private company for the $6 billion Mountain Valley gas pipeline across West Virginia and Virginia....

