Iran Hit With More Sanctions Over 'Violent' Protest Responses

By Rae Ann Varona (April 24, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on senior officials of Iran's security forces and a leader of the country's cyberspace council for suppressing protests that broke out in September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody....

