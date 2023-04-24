Property Co. Says TxDOT Can't Escape Highway Land Suit

By Brent Godwin (April 24, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A real estate company told the Texas Supreme Court on Friday to deny a motion to dismiss a case against the Texas Department of Transportation concerning two tracts of San Antonio land taken to build a highway expansion, saying an appellate court erred when it reversed a decision that had said the state could not have immunity....

