Localities Call On High Court To Address Joint Employment

By Caleb Drickey (April 24, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Organizations representing local governments and their attorneys urged the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the standards for joint-employer liability, arguing that the nature of public policy put local governments at unfair risk of being held liable for conduct outside their control....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS