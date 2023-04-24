Justices Won't Hear Daimler Trucks' Calif. Jurisdiction Fight

By Linda Chiem (April 24, 2023, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Daimler Trucks to escape a personal injury lawsuit stemming from an Oklahoma accident that left a California truck driver quadriplegic, a case that sought further clarification on courts' jurisdiction over out-of-state corporate defendants....

