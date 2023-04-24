Southwest Loses Bid For New Trial In Religious Bias Suit

By Emily Brill (April 24, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A jury considered sufficient evidence before finding that Southwest Airlines Co. committed religious discrimination when it fired a flight attendant who sent graphic anti-abortion messages to a colleague, a Texas federal judge ruled Monday, rejecting the company's request for a new trial in the Title VII case....

