Prickett Jones Atty Tapped To Be Special Master For AMC Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 24, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery judge overseeing a stockholder challenge to AMC Entertainment's controversial stock conversion proposal said Monday she will appoint Corinne Elise Amato of Prickett Jones & Elliott PA as special master to help to review the flood of comments, letters, requests to intervene and objections the court has received to a proposed settlement of the case....

